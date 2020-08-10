Arrests

8/1 at 11:47 p.m. Nicholas Sotiropoulos, 35, of Bucknam Road, Falmouth, was arrested by Officer Matthew Merriman on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence and violating condition of release.

Summonses

7/29 at 11:33 p.m. Robert Brown, 29, of Pleasant Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Forest Lake Road on a charge of displaying a fictitious inspection sticker.

Fire calls

7/30 at 3:57 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/1 at 7:11 p.m. Cooking fire on Hillside Avenue.

8/2 at 7:36 a.m. Fire call on Stony Ridge Road.

8/2 at 7:56 p.m. Chemical hazard on Whaleboat Lane.

8/3 at 3:57 p.m. Brush fire on Forest Lane.

8/4 at 8:08 p.m. Arcing electrical equipment on Lower Methodist Road.

8/4 at 10:34 p.m. Arcing electrical equipment on Longwoods Road.

8/5 at 5:19 p.m. Hazardous condition at Tuttle and Middle roads.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to eight calls from July 29 to Aug. 5.

