Arrests

8/3 at 5:03 p.m. Fred Dodge, 51, of Falmouth Road, was arrested on Falmouth Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of misuse of emergency 911 system.

Summonses

7/31 at 3:30 p.m. Harry Conley, 48, of Brook Road, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Sgt. Chris St. Pierre on a charge of criminal mischief.

Fire calls

8/1 at 3:04 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blackstrap Road.

8/1 at 4:46 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Woodville Road.

8/1 at 8:47 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Inverness Road.

8/2 at 4:35 p.m. Lines down on Winn Road.

8/3 at 2:25 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Knight Street.

8/3 at 5:53 p.m. Structure fire on Casco Terrace.

8/3 at 9:57 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

8/4 at 8:55 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Homestead Lane.

8/4 at 8:06 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295, Falmouth spur.

8/4 at 8:27 p.m. Lines down on Manhattan Way.

8/4 at 9:28 p.m. Lines down on Middle Road.

8/4 at 10:28 p.m. Lines down on Allen Avenue Extension.

8/4 at 10:36 p.m. Lines down on Brook Road.

8/5 at 3:02 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm U.S. Route 1.

8/5 at 7:46 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Clearwater Drive.

8/5 at 8:05 a.m. Lines down on Manhattan Way.

8/5 at 9:26 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Gray Road.

8/5 at 12:14 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

8/6 at 5:04 p.m. Gasoline spill on Summit Terrace.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 34 calls from July 31 to Aug. 6.

