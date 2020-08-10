Arrests
8/3 at 1:21 a.m. Tyler Lathrope, 28, of Brookfield, Connecticut, was arrested on Wolfe’s Neck Road by Officer Malcolm Marshall on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
8/6 at 7:01 p.m. Barry Williams, 49, of Beatley Street, Lisbon, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Fire calls
8/3 at 1:21 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Wolfe’s Neck Road.
8/4 at 8:40 p.m. Department operations on Desert Road.
8/9 at 11:32 a.m. Department operations on Snow Road.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from Aug. 3-9.
