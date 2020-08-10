FALMOUTH

— A 35-foot fishing boat coming ashore spilled an unknown amount of diesel fuel Monday morning on the northern beach of Town Landing. The Falmouth Police Department is working with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection on the scene to assess the damage and to help clean the area. Because of the contamination of the shoreline, the DEP has recommended closing the beach until several tide cycles are completed and the water quality is tested. The Falmouth Police Department, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, is investigating the incident. For the safety of users, water testing in the area will be increased and monitored before the beach will re-open. Update residents on the issue will be sent via e-alerts and social media.