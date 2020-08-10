PORTLAND — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland has been awarded $90,000 from the Cumberland County Community Development Block Grant program to expand Habitat’s Critical Home Repair program.

The grant will be used to hire an employee to oversee the program, which helps low-income homeowners make needed repairs, such as fixing leaking roofs and tackling structural problems, so they can live in a safe, healthy and affordable home.

“This program is part of our mission to transform and strengthen communities. It not only addresses the health, safety and affordability of the individual residences in neighborhoods, it also strengthens connections within the community and helps preserve affordable housing stock” said Godfrey Wood, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland.

To be eligible for the program, homeowners must demonstrate a household income at or below 80% of HUD median income, among other qualifying guidelines. For more information on the program and to apply, visit habitatportlandme.org.

