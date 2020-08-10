In her letter supporting Susan Collins, Jill Malony asks what we really want from our senators. Here’s a short list:

• Someone to call for a coordinated federal response to a pandemic that continues to spiral out of control.

• Someone who supports the Affordable Care Act at every opportunity instead of voting to undermine it.

• Someone who stands up to the Senate leader of her party and demands that the Senate do the people’s work instead of blocking action on hundreds of critical pieces of legislation.

• Someone to vote “no” on the nomination of a Director of National Intelligence, who oversees 17 different intelligence organizations and who has no experience in the intelligence field.

• Someone who refuses to rubber stamp 200-plus nominees for lifetime appointments to federal courts who are anti-environment, anti-choice, and anti-civil rights.

And that’s just for starters.

Sen. Collins has changed. In the past she may have acted in ways that supported Mainers, but when put to the test, allegiance to her party mattered more than her constituents.

It’s way past time for a change.

Naomi Mayer

Portland

