Affordable housing can be built for low and median income families without tax breaks. We can offer a choice: Rent a two-bedroom apartment for $1,516 per month, or own a three to four-bedroom home for $1,125.

Much is written these days about how many affordable housing units are needed, and how many are in the pipeline. Within these stories we see municipalities giving up property tax revenues , and apartments made “affordable” for families making up to 120 percent of our area median incomes. That’s over $100,000 for a family of four!

There is an option, however, for families who want the chance to build wealth, and it’s a Habitat for Humanity, energy efficient home, which is truly affordable. For example, soon we will be starting to build three homes in Freeport and eight in South Portland. They are three to four-bedrooms, two baths, and their monthly utilities will run about $120.

Instead of paying rental payments, a family of four making $50,000 per year will pay only about $1,125 per month including mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, and will own a brand-new home, appraised at about $250,000.

Yes. This is a great deal for deserving families, and it’s made possible, not through tax breaks, but through the generosity of Habitat for Humanity, our donors, sponsors, grants, and from participants at multiple events.

Godfrey Wood

executive director, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland

Portland

