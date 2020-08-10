I see a lot of mistakes in the Press Herald, but the one from the caption under the photo on the Aug. 5 front page is a dilly. It mentions how “the remnants of Hurricane Isaias bared down Tuesday.”
The past tense of “bear” (and that’s not even spelled right) isn’t “bared,” it’s “bore.”
Doesn’t an editor check this stuff? You really need proofreaders!
Lucie Tardif
Portland
