OldHat String Band
6 p.m. Saturday. John Paul Jones Memorial Park, Route 1, Kittery; free, donations accepted, must preregister. dancehallkittery.org
The Dance Hall in Kittery has found a safe way to present live shows, by taking things outside to John Paul Jones Memorial Park. Spend Saturday evening with OldHat String Band, the trio of Whitney Roy on guitar and vocals, Steve Roy on mandolin, fiddle and vocals and Amanda Kowalski on bass. OldHat is known for tight vocal harmonies and a sound that encompasses bluegrass, folk and country traditions. Bring your own blankets and folding chairs and be sure to preregister, as there’s a limited number of spots for groups of up to five people. Plan on wearing a mask until you’re seated.
Samuel James
7 p.m. Saturday. $15 to $100. johnsonhall.org
Johnson Hall in Gardiner invites you to stream a show live from its historic stage featuring roots musician Samuel James. James is a phenomenal guitarist and has many tales to tell. He’s one of Maine’s premiere musicians, and if you’ve never seem him perform live, here’s a golden opportunity.
Three Friends in Concert: Kevin Barry, Consuelo Candelaria and Carol Noonan
8 p.m. Saturday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com
Stone Mountain Arts Center has recently started hosting socially distanced shows for 50 people in their gorgeous renovated barn. Here’s a chance to see owner and singer-songwriter Carol Noonan take to her own stage. You’ll also hear from the married couple of Consuelo Candelaria on piano and Kevin Barry on guitar who perform as a jazz duo. To make even more of a night out of it, make a pre-show dinner reservation. Masks must be worn when not at your table.
