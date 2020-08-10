Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues.  8/18  6 p.m.  School Committee

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Tues.  8/18  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Wed.  8/19  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  8/18  4 p.m.  Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  8/17  7:30 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Mon.  8/17  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  8/18  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Wed.  8/19  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  8/13  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  8/13  7 p.m.  School Committee

Tues.  8/18  6:30 p.m.  Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee

Wed.  8/19  6:30 p.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee

Thur.  8/20  7 p.m.  Town Council

