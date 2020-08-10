Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Tues. 8/18 6 p.m. School Committee
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Tues. 8/18 7 p.m. Planning Board
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Wed. 8/19 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 8/18 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 8/17 7:30 a.m. Ordinance Committee
Mon. 8/17 5:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 8/18 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Wed. 8/19 7 p.m. Planning Board
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 8/13 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 8/13 7 p.m. School Committee
Tues. 8/18 6:30 p.m. Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee
Wed. 8/19 6:30 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee
Thur. 8/20 7 p.m. Town Council
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Disney World to cut hours after reopening to smaller-than-expected crowds during the pandemic
-
Health
Jackson Laboratory to study blood condition that puts seniors at risk
-
Arts & Entertainment
Family offers $100,000 for info on former ‘Tiger King’ star’s husband
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Beat: Aug. 2-9
-
Mainely Media
Obituary