Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues. 8/18 6 p.m. School Committee

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Tues. 8/18 7 p.m. Planning Board

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Wed. 8/19 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 8/18 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 8/17 7:30 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Mon. 8/17 5:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues. 8/18 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Wed. 8/19 7 p.m. Planning Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 8/13 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Thur. 8/13 7 p.m. School Committee

Tues. 8/18 6:30 p.m. Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee

Wed. 8/19 6:30 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee

Thur. 8/20 7 p.m. Town Council

