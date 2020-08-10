PORTLAND — Portland Housing Authority has begun testing residents for the coronavirus to see how prevalent COVID-19 is at its seven properties around the city.
The nasal swab testing is not required of residents, but the authority’s Executive Director Cheryl Sessions said she hopes more will decide to participate in this “outreach to the immigrant and low-income population.”
“I know our residents have been scared and staying very remote, so we thought it would either give peace of mind or help in targeting resources around any issues they may have,” Sessions said.
As of last week, only two tests had come back positive from the 100 tests conducted at Sagamore Village and the 35 tests each at Riverton Park and Harborview Terrace.
“Overall, we are surprised how low the positive rate has been, but had wished more people would take advantage of the opportunity,” she said.
Test results come back from the Maine Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory within 24 to 48 hours. If a test is positive, the patient is put in touch with a contact tracer and also connected to the Opportunity Alliance or Catholic Charities for additional services.
Alex Hughes, family health program manager in Portland’s public health division, said “staff and partners are revisiting the outreach plan as a way to increase testing numbers.” Testing, she said, will be scheduled soon at Bayside East/Bayside West/Kennedy Park, Franklin Towers, Front Street and Washington Gardens.
