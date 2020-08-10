Arrests

8/3 at 5:17 a.m. Kimberly Ann Dube, 41, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal mischief.

8/3 at 6:15 a.m. Paula A. Corey, 51, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/3 at 9:14 a.m. Maxwell Press, 31, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of suspended registration.

8/3 at 5:13 p.m. Dustin L. Cole, 42, of Portland on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/3 at 6:25 p.m. Drewann Beth Gordon, 18, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of criminal threatening, an outstanding warrant and three counts of violation of conditional release.

8/3 at 6:25 p.m. Bryan S. Tardiff, 26, of Portland on Congress Street on four counts of violation of conditional release.

8/3 at 7:45 p.m. Tiana Dunne, 22, of Hiram, on Brattle Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/3 at 9:47 p.m. Christopher Tinkham, 26, of Portland, on White Birch Lane on a charge of assault.

8/3 at 10:35 p.m. Pacifique Bizmungu, 22, of Lewiston on Cutter Street on a charge of operating without a license.

8/3 at 11:23 p.m. Bobby Sanders, 35, of Exeter, on Congress Street on three outstanding warrants.

8/3 at 11:27 p.m. Paska A. John, 39, of Portland on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/4 at 12:38 a.m. Andrew M. Ettinger, 36, of Westbrook on East Kidder Street on a charge of unlawful trafficking in drugs.

8/4 at 5:40 a.m. Jamie Little, 32, of Portland, on Elm Street on three outstanding warrants.

8/4 at 12:55 p.m. Leroy Quiles, 29, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a warrant violation of probation.

8/4 at 1:34 p.m. Kasene Mastroluca Clarke, 25, of Portland, on Pleasant Avenue on charges of aggravated furnishing or trafficking in scheduled drugs and a warrant violation of probation.

8/4 at 2:59 p.m. Adam C. Dill, 50, of South Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/5 at 11:35 a.m. John J. McLean, 40, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/6 at 1:13 p.m. Matthew Plummer, 37, of South Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and three counts of violation of conditional release.

8/6 at 8:20 p.m. Steven K. Jasper, 45, address unlisted, on Chestnut Street on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and unauthorized use of property.

8/6 at 8:20 p.m. Thomas Jenkins, 41, address unlisted, on Chestnut Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/6 at 10:47 p.m. Paska A. John, 39, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/6 at 11:15 p.m. Malia Nyanen, 25, of Portland, on High Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/7 at 4:16 a.m. Gary L. Grogg, 44, of South Berwick, on Long Wharf on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/7 at 4:16 a.m. Jeffrey Brian Hope, 43, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, on Long Wharf on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/7 at 4:17 p.m. Jonathan Twomey, 32, of Portland, on Chestnut Street on a charge of assault.

8/7 at 7 p.m. Richard Ndayishimiye, 27, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating under the influence and operating without a license.

8/7 at 8:40 p.m. Songha Loth, 19, of South Portland, on Fore Street on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

8/7 at 8:43 p.m. Eric S. Faulkingham, 41, of Portland, on East Kidder Street on a charge of assault.

8/8 at 12:40 a.m. Shuceyb Alawi Hersi, 30, of Portland, on Commercial Street on a charge of assault.

8/8 at 10:23 a.m. Richard Sneddon, 52, address unlisted, on Commercial Street on charges of criminal mischief and public drinking.

8/8 at 4:40 p.m. Joshua Chavez, 45, of Clinton, on Park Avenue on charges of assault and robbery.

8/8 at 4:56 p.m. Keith M. Day, 28, of Portland, on Mabel Street on charges of violation of conditional release and an outstanding warrant.

8/8 at 5:21 p.m. Granty Pontien Musugi, 41, of Portland, on Cutter Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/8 at 6:50 p.m. Nathaniel Grant, 39, of Portland, on Carleton Street on a charge of assault.

8/8 at 6:57 p.m. Derek Stephen Tarbox, 37, of South Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/8 at 10:54 p.m. Roxanne Silvia, 32, of Windham, on Park Avenue on an outstanding warrant.

8/9 at 12:15 a.m. Rodney Yancey, 40, of Portland, on Park Avenue on an outstanding warrant.

8/9 at 12:24 a.m. Kalyn Cecelia Bye, 31, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/9 at 12:46 a.m. Kevin Santos, 55, of Old Town, on Washington Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/9 at 3:41 a.m. Michael L. Wright, 35, of Biddeford, on St. John Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

