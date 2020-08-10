PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A restored replica of the original Mayflower ship that brought the Pilgrims to America 400 years ago this year is setting out on the final leg of its journey home.
The Mayflower II is expected to set off from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Bourne Monday where it docked over the weekend, on its way to its berth at Pilgrim Memorial State Park in Plymouth.
The 64-year-old historic reproduction has spent the last three years in Mystic, Connecticut, getting $11.2 million in renovations.
The vessel, which was a gift from England in 1957, began the slow journey home last month making stops at other Connecticut and Massachusetts ports.
It stopped in New London, Connecticut as well as New Bedford, Massachusetts, but had to cancel a planned visit to Newport, Rhode Island because of new coronavirus-related travel restrictions imposed on that state.
A cruise into Boston Harbor alongside the USS Constitution was previously cancelled because of the pandemic.
The original return voyage had called for a celebratory departure in late April with several stops in New England ports before a May arrival in Plymouth.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland-No. Yarmouth prepares for return to school with masks mandates, limited classroom time
-
Nation & World
Catholic schools in Massachusetts hit by wave of permanent closures
-
Arts & Entertainment
Restored Mayflower replica returning to Plymouth
-
Nation & World
Trump lawyers make final pitch to keep tax records away from prosecutors
-
Times Record
Trump: ‘Glad to have helped’ striking union workers, Bath shipyard reach agreement
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.