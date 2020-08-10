During these crazy times, when everything is changing so quickly, a reliable neighborhood spot to grab a quick sandwich is, perhaps, just what the doctor ordered. Nothing fancy, not too expensive. Just a place to go to when it’s too hot to cook, you’re hungry, and you want something fast that’s not fast food.
Je’s, a new neighborhood eatery on Veranda Street (just a block or so over from Beal’s) in Portland, is that kind of place. I tried a couple of its sandwiches – the menu is still evolving, and should include pizza soon – and there’s not much to say except that they were good and won’t break your bank. The cheeseburger was an absolute bargain at $4. Thick enough and juicy to boot, it was the old-fashioned kind of burger once found at the local drive-in. Add fries (which I did not) for $2 more. The menu taped to the counter – there appears to be no online menu yet, and no takeout menus either – noted that prices will be changing. By how much, it didn’t say.
A turkey or ham Italian costs $6 for a small, $8 for a large. Grilled or fried chicken sandwiches are $8 (small) and $10 (large). Hot dogs cost $3, or $5 with fries. Je’s also offers a selection of salads for $7-$10.
If you are verklempt at the loss of Maine’s agricultural fairs this summer, it’s Je’s to the rescue. They sell a couple of popular fair foods that could help satisfy your cravings. The fried dough – $5 for a giant piece – looked delicious, but I managed to resist, given the probable high caloric content of the burger and a desire to keep myself from packing on those pandemic pounds. I did try the much smaller fried Oreos, though, mostly out of curiosity. I was impressed with how hot they stayed in the to-go container. But don’t expect the middle of the cookie to be melted and creamy. It wasn’t. Still, they were a decadent treat.
If you prefer breakfast, the store also offers breakfast sandwiches, omelets and and bagels.
Je’s calls itself a neighborhood store, but after seeing it in person, I would describe it as a sandwich shop. I was expecting this “market” to be, well, a market – a neighborhood store, as it says in the name, shelves stocked with a variety of essentials. But it’s really more of a take-out place. Walk in the door, and there’s a tiny space with a counter for ordering/pick-up and a cooler full of drinks off to the side. (Yes, it has a small candy section for kids, but there was no clear way to get to it.)
But it still seems popular with the neighborhood so far. A steady stream of folks walked in to order or pick up food. While the small space doesn’t allow for a lot of social distancing, the staff all wore masks and had lots hand sanitizer available. They even ask you to sign your credit card receipt with a sanitized pen.
Bottom line: If you live in this neighborhood, Je’s is a place you’ll want to check out.
