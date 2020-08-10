Buxton police have provided more details about an armed robbery at Low’s Variety store on Saturday afternoon.

Police said surveillance footage shows a man walk into the Bar Mills store at 115 Main St. around 5:30 p.m. after donning a black, full-face ski mask in the store’s parking lot. Once inside the store, the suspect “aggressively approaches the front-end employee while displaying what appears to be a handgun wrapped in a plastic bag,” Buxton police said in a news release.

The robber placed a red and black backpack on the counter and demanded cash while banging on a Plexiglass partition with the handgun. The man pointed the gun at the clerk. The suspect fled the store on foot and was last seen running toward the Salmon Falls neighborhood.

Maine State Police, an Old Orchard Beach K-9 unit and Buxton police searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. Officers recovered a black ski-mask and an Airsoft gun in bushes off Main Street. Airsoft guns are replica guns that fire BB projectiles.

Police describe the suspect as a white male with slender build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black sweatshirt, black gloves, black face mask, olive green pants and brown hiking shoes. Anyone with information concerning the suspect is asked to contact the Buxton Police Department at 207-929-6612.

