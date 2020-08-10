Oat Nuts Park Trail Walk

Anytime. Recommended parking is at the Lyseth School (175 Auburn St.) or Overset Road in Portland. Trail can also be accessed via sidewalks on Summit and Sumac streets. trails.org

Portland Trails maintains 70 miles of them, so there’s lots of room to explore. One such spot is the Oat Nuts Park Trail. On-leash dogs and mountain bikes are welcome on the 1-mile trail that will lead you to the Presumpscot River, where you just might feel the need to jump in and go for a swim in the gentle current. The river does lead to a waterfall, but not to worry, it’s well-marked and there’s plenty of time to get back on dry land. Fun fact: The land used to be a subdivision of small lots that were given away as prizes by Oat Nuts cereal.

Maine Jewish Museum: Pop-Up

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. 67 Washington Ave., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

The Maine Jewish Museum is closed for repairs, so it’s found a temporary space to show off some of its artwork. Pop over to the Maine Jewish Museum Pop-Up location on Washington Avenue in Portland to see the exhibit “Little Audrey” from painter Ted Arnold, featuring special guest sculptor Lin Lisberger. You can also view “Fictive Landscapes” by photographer Carol Eisenberg. Both exhibits open on Thursday and run through Sept. 12.

‘Remember the Titans’

7 p.m. Saturday. Brick South at Thompson’s Point, 8 Thompson’s Point, Portland, free, preregistration required. eventbrite.com

(Anti) Socials at the Point presents what it’s calling a socially distance conscious movie experience for up to 50 people. The Moonlight Cinema series will screen the 2000 biographical sports film “Remember the Titans” starring Denzel Washington as football coach Herman Boone. Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to make a donation to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Legal Defense Fund (naacpldf.org). Additionally, event organizers will donate 20 percent of all concession sales. Speaking of which, there will be plenty available for purchase, including a full bar. Bring your own portable chair or blanket and set up in a socially distanced spot in the backyard at Brick South. Don’t pass the popcorn but do have a great time of it.

Back To School? Virtual Panel Discussion with Rachel Ohm

7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. Via Zoom, free for Press Herald subscribers, please preregister. pressherald.com/events

As the clock winds down on summer for students, anxiety among parents and educators remains high. Here’s a chance to view a live panel discussion led by Portland Press Herald education reporter Rachel Ohm. Ohm will be joined by guests Portland schools Superintendent Xavier Botana, South Portland elementary teacher Melissa-Jo Coombs and York choral director Rob Westerberg, who will discuss what can be expected when school resumes. The talk is accessible to Press Herald subscribers, and if you’re interested in becoming one, head to pressherald.com/subscription-plans to learn about the current rates for home delivery and digital subscriptions.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: