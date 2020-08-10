Arrests
No arrests were reported from Aug. 3-9.
Summonses
8/9 at 11:45 a.m. Mark Tenneson, 59, of Livermore Falls, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Shawn Miles on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Fire calls
8/3 at 12:38 p.m. Fire call on Juniper East.
8/4 at 11:27 a.m. Lines down on McCartney Street.
8/4 at 1:06 p.m. Inspection on Rockport Court.
8/4 at 6:40 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Idle Acre Drive.
8/4 at 7:08 p.m. Lines down on West Elm Street.
8/4 at 9:13 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Forest Falls Drive.
8/6 at 8:38 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Newport Court.
8/8 at 10:44 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Sea Meadows Lane.
8/9 at 8:22 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.
8/9 at 9:48 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Russells Hill Road.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from Aug. 3-9.
