Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 3-9.

Summonses

8/9 at 11:45 a.m. Mark Tenneson, 59, of Livermore Falls, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Shawn Miles on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Fire calls

8/3 at 12:38 p.m. Fire call on Juniper East.

8/4 at 11:27 a.m. Lines down on McCartney Street.

8/4 at 1:06 p.m. Inspection on Rockport Court.

8/4 at 6:40 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Idle Acre Drive.

8/4 at 7:08 p.m. Lines down on West Elm Street.

8/4 at 9:13 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Forest Falls Drive.

8/6 at 8:38 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Newport Court.

8/8 at 10:44 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Sea Meadows Lane.

8/9 at 8:22 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

8/9 at 9:48 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Russells Hill Road.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from Aug. 3-9.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: