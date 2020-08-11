BIDDEFORD — Under sunny skies, Biddeford city officials and its project partners on Tuesday, Aug.11 broke ground on a new, 640-space parking garage at 3 Lincoln St., designed to relieve existing parking pressures on Biddeford’s downtown and into the future, as mill redevelopment continues.

The garage, to be built on the site of the former Maine Energy Recovery Company waste incinerator, is another signal of the city’s continued resurgence, city officials said.

“This parking garage is a critical piece in the redevelopment and reemergence of Biddeford as a desirable community,” Mayor Alan Casavant said at the ceremony. “It shatters the old stereotype of the city being nothing more than a dying mill town, it provides the needed parking spaces to be a catalyst for future development within the district.”

The Biddeford City Council in September directed City Manager James Bennett to enter into an agreement with Treadwell Franklin Infrastructure Capital to develop and manage a new parking garage and nearby surface parking lots and to complete the RiverWalk project. TFIC joined with Amber Infrastructure Group for execution of the development projects.

The city’s agreement with its partners allows construction to be completed without the use of residential property tax dollars and with no impact on Biddeford’s tax rate, city officials said. The city will contribute to the project through annual payments from Tax Increment Financing revenues and fees collected from the operation of the parking garage and downtown surface lots. The agreement includes a 26-year lease of the newly constructed parking garage to Amber Infrastructure Group.

Casavant reflected on the project — and what has happened since 2012, when the city “boldly and under great pressure” bought the trash incinerator, which was then dismantled.

“Because of that strategic decision, the city is reaping the rewards,” said Casavant. “Nearby, the Lincoln Mill is being restored into housing, a hotel, a restaurant, and a fitness center. On Pearl Street, the Riverdam Mill, which houses Blaze Brewing Company and Stone Fort Distillery, is gearing up to open new residential housing in its renovated structure. Nathan Szanton has magnificently created housing in The Lofts at Saco Falls, and Doug Sanford has continued to expand and innovate in developing the Pepperell Mill.”

“None of that would have happened with the incinerator still functioning,” said Casavant. “Biddeford has blossomed culturally and economically since the closure, and we are now considered a ‘cool’ city in which to live. The redevelopment of the mills remains a driving force.”

City officials said the garage will support parking for development of Biddeford’s Mill District, including future mixed-use development set for the 3 Lincoln St., site as well as the Lincoln Mill and Riverdam Mill redevelopment projects already underway.

TFIC President Stephen Jones said the company is grateful to its partner, Amber, and to the City of Biddeford for its foresight and dedication to the project, “especially in challenging times and economic uncertainties.”

“We are proud to become a part of the Biddeford community and look forward to participating in reinvigorating the local economy,” said Jones.

Tom O’Shaughnessy of Amber Infrastructure and its U.S. parent Hunt, said the company is pleased to be working with Biddeford.

PC Construction is starting the estimated $22 million project this week. The target date for completion is July 2021. Once built, Premium Parking will operate the garage.

The project has had detractors, with some arguing that it was in a poor location, but the city forged ahead.

Casavant thanked all who had a role in bringing the project forward.

“I believe that it is symbolic in who we are as a people and who we want to be,” Casavant concluded. “And the best part is, there is so much more to come.”

