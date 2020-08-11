Arrests
8/6 at 3:45 p.m. Amanda Brigham, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Cottage Road by Officer Aaron Webster on a warrant.
Summonses:
8/4 at 8:16 a.m. Guillermo Narvaez, 22, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a seat belt violation charge.
8/4 at 3:09 p.m. Jonathan Virgilio, 32, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Darin Estes on a seat belt violation charge.
8/4 at 3:36 p.m. John Kelley, 38, of Waterford, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Darin Estes on a seat belt violation charge.
8/4 at 4:03 p.m. A 17-year-old girl, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Two Lights Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a speeding charge.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to nine calls from Aug. 4-10.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from Aug. 4-10.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford adjusts to life inside the NBA bubble
-
Local & State
Lawsuit challenges use of checkpoints miles from Canadian border
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: Aug. 14-21
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: Aug. 14-21
-
Nation & World
Fast food from these chains is ‘packaged in pollution,’ report says