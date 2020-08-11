Arrests

8/6 at 3:45 p.m. Amanda Brigham, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Cottage Road by Officer Aaron Webster on a warrant.

Summonses:

8/4 at 8:16 a.m. Guillermo Narvaez, 22, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a seat belt violation charge.

8/4 at 3:09 p.m. Jonathan Virgilio, 32, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Darin Estes on a seat belt violation charge.

8/4 at 3:36 p.m. John Kelley, 38, of Waterford, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Darin Estes on a seat belt violation charge.

8/4 at 4:03 p.m. A 17-year-old girl, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Two Lights Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a speeding charge.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to nine calls from Aug. 4-10.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from Aug. 4-10.

