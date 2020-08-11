FALMOUTH — Falmouth police say they are continuing the search for Anneliese Heinig, the 38-year-old Richmond woman who disappeared in November 2019.

At a news conference next to the Presumpscot River, Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride said he’s hoping that searchers will be able to turn up any information about the missing woman. The department, with the assistance of other agencies, plan to launch both drones and boats to search the river and the surrounding areas of Casco Bay on Tuesday.

The family of Anneliese Heinig provided a written statement, saying they regretted not being able to attend the press conference.

“The last several months have been very difficult and as family, we are still seeking closure to Anneliese’s disappearance and are asking for your help,” Chris, Anne and Grace Heinig wrote in their statement. “We are deeply grateful for all of the efforts made by the Falmouth Police Department and all of the other agencies that have worked so hard to help find her.

“Now we are appealing, once again, to the community to help us. If you remember seeing Anneliese in the Portland area early on the morning of November 26th, please contact Falmouth PD,” the statement continued, noting she was last seen dressed in all black — jacket, pants, boots and hat. “While it is the season for folks to be spending time on and near the water we ask that you please keep an eye out for anything unusual, as minor as it may appear. Every effort is greatly appreciated.”

Falmouth Police also issued a new missing poster for Heinig.

Heinig was reported missing on Nov. 28, 2019 by her teenage daughter when she failed to show up at a Thanksgiving dinner.

That call was made two days after a Maine State trooper had the vehicle she had been driving, a black Mercury Mariner SUV, towed from a spot where it had apparently been abandoned on the shoulder of Interstate 295 in Falmouth.

At the time, a witness reported seeing someone dressed in black walking away from the vehicle around dawn on Nov. 26.

When the SUV was recovered by the Heinigs from a tow yard in South Portland, they found her cell phone and wallet in the vehicle, and it was low on gas.

In the days after her disappearance, family and friends distributed missing posters and reached out through social media for any help in finding Heinig.

By the second week in December, her family acknowledged they might not see her alive again.

At that point, a multi-agency search, including the Falmouth and Portland police departments, Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, Maine Marine Patrol and Falmouth Fire Department searched the area around the Presumpscot River.

Maine State Police divers and game wardens used boats equipped with sonar to search the river in December. Aircraft and a drone have been deployed to search at low tide, and the U.S. Coast Guard has searched the bays.

Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride met reporters at the mouth of the Presumpscot on Middle Road Tuesday, the nearest point to the overpass where police believe she may have jumped into the water.

Kilbride said search efforts picked back up in April when the icy river and surrounding bay waters began to thaw, and that since that time, teams have went out looking a half-dozen times for any trace of Heinig.

Joining Falmouth in the search this week are staff from the Maine Marine Patrol and the Brunswick police and fire departments, along with Falmouth fire crews, and took time to organize. This week was the first when staff from all organizations could come together in Falmouth, he said.

Kilbride said the mouth of the river has proven to be one of the most treacherous places for divers and other search crews because of powerful tidal flow that can regularly ebb 10 feet in a day, draining and filling the basin with each cycle.

“She could be in this area, she could be in Portland, she could be 10 miles out,” the chief said. “She could be anywhere at this particular point.”

Police have also distributed the missing poster and information about Heinig to the roughly 1,200 people with moorings in Falmouth and to people with moorings in Portland, he said.

Elver fishermen and recreational swimmers and boaters frequent that stretch of the Presumpscot, Kilbride said, giving police hope that someone might find something as water use increased. But as the months wore on, no new evidence of Heinig has been found.

“We were really hoping early on in the spring to have more clues,” he said.

Portland Press Herald reporter Matt Byrne contributed to this story.

This story will be updated.

