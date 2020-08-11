Maine state government will close the books on its 2020 fiscal year with more revenue than forecasters expected, largely because of federal aid programs that offset the effects of widespread unemployment and a steep reduction in sales tax revenues from restaurants and hotels.

Higher than expected income tax withholding – much of it from a weekly $600 federal unemployment bonus – helped lessen the blow to state finances by about $100 million, said Mike Allen, the director of the Maine Revenue Service and an associate commissioner for tax policy.

The first year of the state’s two-year $8 billion budget ended on June 30 with general fund revenues off by just .7 percent, or $28.8 million shy of what was budgeted for. That’s still $120.8 million, or 3 percent, more than was collected in the last fiscal year, which ended in June of 2019.

That’s relatively good news, said Allen, as he and his team of revenue and economic forecasters were predicting in March that the state could be facing as much as a $200 million shortfall for the 2020 fiscal year.

Instead, a quick response from Congress in the form of consumer supports that included the Paycheck Protection Program helped keep Maine’s economy from a deeper collapse. The federal aid provided forgivable loans to businesses that kept workers on the payroll; a boost of $600 a week for the unemployed, including benefits for previously ineligible self-employed workers; and stimulus checks of $1,200 for most federal taxpayers.

That relief kept tax revenues flowing to state government, in some cases exceeding projections. For example, the month of June saw state income tax withholding over budget by $14.7 million, or 3.1 percent more than what was anticipated.

“It wasn’t nearly as bad as we thought and our (income tax) withholding actually came in over budget,” Allen said in an interview Tuesday. “That extra $600 generated as much, if not more, than we probably would have got if the economy did not go into a recession.”

But with Congress now in gridlock over a second round of economic stimulus, following the expiration of the enhanced unemployment benefit, Allen said the state’s revenue prospects going forward are uncertain. He said sharp declines from sales tax revenue are expected as a tourism season that’s critical to the state’s economy was truncated by the pandemic. Forecasters expect the taxes that come from restaurant meals will be off by between 30 and 40 percent and lodging tax revenue will be down by as much as 60 percent.

Income taxes are bound to shrink with the loss of the $600 benefit unemployed workers were receiving. In May alone, sales, use and service provider taxes missed budget by $17.8 million. Consumer sales are also down 2.8 percent compared to June of 2019 and the sales tax collected from lodging was off by nearly 80 percent, while restaurant sales tax were off 46.7 percent.

Some of those losses have been made up by increased online shopping, with sales taxes collected by the state from goods purchased online growing by almost 60 percent. Food stores and building supply stores also saw increased sales, helping to offset some of the losses from hospitality industry.

Allen said the state will get another read on how sales taxes are being lost from a damaged tourism season next week, when sales tax receipts for July began to come in. He said lodging receipts for the month are forecast to be down by 50 percent compared to 2019, and that restaurant receipts are also expected to remain lower than July of 2019 by about 30 percent.

A revenue forecast presented to lawmakers on the Legislature’s budget-writing Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee earlier this month indicated revenue losses for state government could be as great as $523 million in the current fiscal year and as much as $1.4 billion over the next three fiscal years.

That forecast also assumes at least another $1 trillion in federal stimulus aid to workers and state and local governments, Allen said. What Maine’s share of that would be, or how that money would flow into the economy remains uncertain. But Allen said without it, the revenue picture for the state could become even more precarious.

“We are assuming at least $1 trillion,” Allen said. “Anything above that would be better.”

