It’s very easy to take a snapshot of the day’s headlines and feel overwhelmed. Many of us experienced it before the pandemic, and even more of us have done so over the past six months.

What we’re dealing with isn’t normal, and sometimes it’s frightening. But none of the difficulties we’ve faced so far have stopped the people of Bath and the rest of the Midcoast from stepping up in inspiring ways.

We have people making face coverings, organizing food drives, checking in on seniors and risking their health to meet critical needs. Parents are finding ways to juggle the near-impossible. Teachers are redefining their entire profession. People who hate the idea of face coverings are setting aside their feelings to protect both their neighbors and perfect strangers. One young woman has created a video series devoted exclusively to spreading good news. And our striking shipbuilders are putting everything on the line for better working conditions and the chance to earn a decent living and a stable retirement.

This helping spirit has endured throughout 2020. As both your state representative and one of your city councilors, I’m very grateful. The positive, can-do approach so many of you have taken in the face of hardship has made our work as policymakers that much better. We see you making the difficult choices, and it inspires us to do the same.

In the Legislature, with the help of our laptop cameras and our masks, we’ve spent much of the summer finishing the bipartisan committee work that grinded to a halt in March. And, given recent news, my colleagues and I have also been taking the time to look at each remaining piece of legislation through two additional lenses, public health and racial equality.

Twice now I have voted with House Speaker Sara Gideon and Senate President Troy Jackson to bring us back into session to make sure none of that work goes to waste. Legislative staff and other state employees have placed themselves at risk to ensure that the people’s business gets done.

When people question the need to come back and complete our policy work, I think of all my constituents and all they’ve put themselves through to get their own work done and support their families. Shouldn’t our government also embody that same can-do approach? Shouldn’t we hold ourselves to the same standard that applies to the rest of the working world? Shouldn’t we – the branch of government closest to the people – give voice to all the new concerns our constituents have expressed since this pandemic and since the BLM protest movement began?

The people throughout the Midcoast have shown resilience, the ability to innovate and the capacity to put others ahead of themselves. We all need to keep that going to defeat COVID and make progress on the many other public policy problems that COVID has made worse, from health care to how we treat those who have been laid off to the way we approach sick leave.

If we do so, I am confident that — given time and hard work — we will bounce back and build a better future with the lessons we’ve learned.

In the meantime, it’s an honor to serve you both in the Legislature and on the council. Please come to me with your questions, and my staff and I will do what we can to help or direct you to the right place. You can reach me at [email protected] and 751-7760

Democratic Rep. Sean Paulhus is serving his first term in the Maine Legislature and represents the city of Bath. He represents Ward 2 on the Bath City Council.

