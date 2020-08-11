LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Devin Booker scored 35 points and the Phoenix Suns protected their playoff hopes by beating the Philadelphia 76ers 130-117 on Tuesday to remain undefeated in the NBA restart.

Mikal Bridges added 24 points and Ricky Rubio had 16 points with 10 assists as the Suns pulled into a tie with Memphis, which began the day alone in eighth-place in the Western Conference.

“We know we’re not totally in control of our fate but we put ourselves in a good position,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “No one would have guessed the Phoenix Suns would be in this position before all of this started.”

Phoenix is 7-0 as the only undefeated team in the restart and an unlikely factor in the tight race for a spot in this weekend’s play-in for the final playoff spot. Still, the Suns know even an 8-0 finish in the bubble may not be enough to earn a playoff spot.

“That’s life, man,” Booker said. “We’re controlling what we can control and that’s the eight games they gave us. … I don’t think there’s going to be any sad faces around here, whether we make the playoffs or not.”

Phoenix pulled away late after leading only 105-102 following back-to-back baskets by Alec Burks, who led the 76ers with 23 points.

TRAIL BLAZERS 134, MAVERICKS 131: Damian Lillard tied his career high with 61 points, willing Portland to a 134-131 victory over Dallas that moved the Trail Blazers into eighth place in the Western Conference.

The Blazers will clinch a spot in the play-in series with a win Thursday against Brooklyn.

Lillard made nine 3-pointers in his sixth 50-point game of the season. He’s the 12th player in NBA history to score 50 points in back-to-back games after dropping 51 on the 76ers on Sunday.

He scored in every way imaginable, from well beyond the 3-point line, on blow-by drives, short jumpers and at the foul line. Lillard finished 17 of 32 from the floor and 9 of 17 from beyond the arc while making all 18 free throw attempts.

Carmelo Anthony added 26 points on 10-of 17 shooting for Portland.

SPURS 123, ROCKETS 105: Keldon Johnson had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and San Antonio kept alive its chances of becoming the first team in NBA history to make 23 consecutive playoff appearances with a 123-105 victory over Houston.

San Antonio has won three straight and five out of seven since arriving in the Florida bubble.

DeMar DeRozan added 23 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Western Conference is guaranteed to have a play-in for its final playoff spot, with Memphis beginning the day with just a half-game over Portland and one game ahead of Phoenix and San Antonio.

The Spurs will need help to be one of the teams playing this weekend for the final spot in the Western Conference, but made sure they couldn’t be eliminated Tuesday with their win.

Russell Westbrook had 20 points and seven turnovers in his first game back in the lineup for Houston after missing two games with a bruised right quadriceps. Jeff Green had 17 points. Ben McLemore added 16.

The Rockets played without guards James Harden (rest) and Eric Gordon (ankle).

NETS 108, MAGIC 96: Jeremiah Martin and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot each scored 24 points, and Brooklyn beat Orlando as both teams looked ahead to the playoffs.

Dzanan Musa added 17 points and Tyler Johnson had 14 for the Nets, who improved to 5-2 in the restart with their third straight victory. They have one game remaining before a first-round series against defending champion Toronto.

With the Nets locked into the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and the Magic eighth, the teams went with limited rosters while getting players extra rest. Brooklyn suited up only nine players and Orlando used 10.

