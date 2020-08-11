CAPE PORPOISE – Mr. Victor W. Hutchins, 79, of Cape Porpoise, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 following an extended illness.

Mr. Hutchins was born June 28th, 1941 in Biddeford, Maine, to the late Edward Hutchins and Jennie Torrisi Hutchins.

Mr. Hutchins was a lifelong lobsterman from the age of 14. He and his wife Pamela Grover Hutchins were married on December 12, 1970, in Arundel. He loved the Red Sox, Patriots, and watching NASCAR.

Mr. Hutchins is survived by his wife of 49 years, Pamela Grover Hutchins of Cape Porpoise; son and daughter-in-law, Cordell “Bump” and Janine Hutchins of Kennebunk; granddaughter, Grace Hutchins of Kennebunk; and brother, Kenneth E. Hutchins and partner Karla Taylor of Kennebunkport.

