BRUNSWICK – Christian David O’Shea, 48, died at Midcoast Hospital, July 27, 2020, being robbed of life from cancer. He died with his wife, his mother and his father at his side.

Christian is survived by his wife and three children and his parents, eight brothers and sisters as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

For a complete obituary, to sign David’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family please visit http://www.advantageportland.com

In lieu of flowers, please perform random acts of kindness everyday, just as Christian did.

