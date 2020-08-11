Portland is looking for people to serve on a new committee that will be tasked with issuing recommendations to address institutional racism and structural inequities in municipal government.

The Portland City Council approved the formation of the Racial Equity Steering Committee last month in response to local and national protests against police brutality against Black people. The protests erupted after George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, while three other police officers failed to intervene. All four officers have been charged in the death.

Councilors narrowed the initial focus of the group of policing policies.

Portland Mayor Kate Snyder said she will appoint 9 to 13 members to the steering committee in September. The group will report back to the council in January.

Anyone interested in serving on the committee should send a cover letter and resume to [email protected], or mail them to the Mayor’s Office, Attn: Racial Equity Steering Committee, Room 208, 389 Congress St., Portland, ME, 04101.

The deadline for application is noon on Aug. 31.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: