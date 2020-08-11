The Patriots have added another former star with something to prove to their offensive backfield.

Former Houston Texans star Lamar Miller and New England have agreed on a one-year deal pending a physical according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter who tweeted:

“Former Texans’ RB Lamar Miller and the Patriots reached agreement on a one-year deal, pending a physical, per @RosenhausSports.”

Miller, a former Pro Bowler, rushed for 973 yards in 2018 and was over 1,000 in 2014 and 2016. He missed 2019 with a torn ACL.

The 29-year-old provides depth at running back and potential insurance for Sony Michel, whose May foot surgery was the latest in a long line of injuries for the Patriots former first round draft pick.

Michel is currently on the PUP list.

Before the injury, Miller had been durable over a seven-year career. He played at least 13 games every season and started almost all of them after his rookie year. The native of South Florida played his entire career there before before 2016. The Killian High School product was drafted by the Miami Dolphins who took him in the fourth round out of the University of Miami.

He spread his wings and headed west, signing a four-year $26 million deal with the Texans before the 2016 season and reached the Pro Bowl in 2018.

He’s rushed 1,354 times for 5,864 yards and 32 touchdowns in his career. He has 209 catches for 1,565 yards and eight touchdown catches.

Miller joins quarterback Cam Newton, a former MVP in Carolina, among new Patriots hoping to rediscover the form that made them superstars early in 2018.

Miller will join a running back unit that features Michel, Rex Burkhead, James White and Damien Harris, who was scarcely used last year as a rookie, but is trying to earn a role in 2020.

