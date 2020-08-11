Two people died and a third was injured in Aroostook County on Monday afternoon when the driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle on Interstate 95, it went into a ditch and ended up in trees before catching fire, Maine State Police said.

Driver Colleen Collins, 35, of Presque Isle and passenger Mary Michaud, 62, of Van Buren died at the scene. Michaud’s son, Keith Michaud, 42, also of Van Buren, was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Collins was traveling north when she lost control of the SUV, Trooper Tim Saucier said. Authorities were notified at 3:30 p.m by a motorist who reported that a vehicle was off the interstate in Island Falls with people trapped inside.

State police could not determine the make and model of the full-sized SUV because of the extensive damage it sustained. Investigators also were unable to determine if the occupants were wearing seat belts.

