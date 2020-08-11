Two people died and a third was injured in Aroostook County on Monday afternoon when the driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle on Interstate 95, it went into a ditch and ended up in trees before catching fire, Maine State Police said.
Driver Colleen Collins, 35, of Presque Isle and passenger Mary Michaud, 62, of Van Buren died at the scene. Michaud’s son, Keith Michaud, 42, also of Van Buren, was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Collins was traveling north when she lost control of the SUV, Trooper Tim Saucier said. Authorities were notified at 3:30 p.m by a motorist who reported that a vehicle was off the interstate in Island Falls with people trapped inside.
State police could not determine the make and model of the full-sized SUV because of the extensive damage it sustained. Investigators also were unable to determine if the occupants were wearing seat belts.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins playoff game in bubble postponed
-
News
Standish man arrested following car chase and manhunt
-
Boston Celtics
Tatum lifts Celtics to their fourth straight win
-
Feature Obituary
Feature obituary: Eileen Ring, 80, school bus driver and foster mother
-
Nation & World
At Beirut’s shattered port, a crater nearly 50 yards deep and small signs of previous lives