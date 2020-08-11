The University of Maine System is expanding its plans to test for the coronavirus with a second round of asymptomatic screening planned for all students and staff from out of state, students in residence halls and other special groups upon the return to campus.

The follow-up screening will occur 7 to 10 days after arrival testing and is part of a three-phase surveillance strategy recommended by a system advisory board to lower the risk of disease transmission from asymptomatic carriers. It is intended to identify incidents of infection that may have been undetectable or have arisen during the initial return to campus, the system said in a news release Tuesday.

Each round of testing for out-of-state arrivals, residence hall students and special populations in phase one and two of the screening strategy will involve approximately 12,500 individual tests.

Students and staff required to participate in phase one arrival testing can forgo the initial phase by securing an approved COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72 hours of their scheduled arrival on campus.

“Our plans to bring students back to campus and limit the spread of COVID-19 will continue to evolve to reflect the best available science and safety practices,” said system Chancellor Dannel Malloy in the release. “Our Scientific Advisory Board recommended a second phase of screening and we are responding immediately with a plan to make that testing a reality.”

In addition to the two rounds of testing, the university system will also be further monitoring the disease through testing surveillance and symptom tracking. Wastewater testing will also be used to monitor public health conditions on campuses that are home to 78 percent of the system’s resident hall student population. Campuses with the infrastructure necessary to support wastewater testing include Orono, Fort Kent and the University of Southern Maine.

