Arrests
Jacob M. Alexander, 28, of Saco Street, on July 28 on a warrant, on Saco Street.
Daniel L. Drew, 33, of Lewiston, on July 29 on a warrant, on Larrabee Road.
Robert M. Renna, of Saco Street, on July 29 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Saco Street.
William J. Kimball Jr., 38, of Rochester Street, on July 29 on a warrant, on Conant Street.
William E. Colman, 35, of Larrabee Road, on July 29 on a charge of fugitive from justice, on Larrabee Road.
Ryan A. Egeland, 32, of Bridgton Road, on July 30 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Bridgton Road.
Adam S. Bickeford, 38, of Forest Street, on July 30 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Forest Street.
Patrick J. Mcdonough, 35, of Hollis, on July 30 on a charge of violating protective order, domestic violence assault, assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Kyle W. Bristol, 33, of Skowhegan, on July 30 on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Shaun Philip Reece, 31, of Massachusetts, on Aug. 1 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Park Road.
Summonses
Valerie Mankus, 33, of Scarborough, on July 28 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Spring Street.
Tonya L. Stroud, 38, of Gorham, on July 28 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration, on Spring Street.
David E. Henrikson Jr., 22, of Scarborough, on July 28 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked – OUI, on Forest Street.
