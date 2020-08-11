Arrests

Jacob M. Alexander, 28, of Saco Street, on July 28 on a warrant, on Saco Street.

Daniel L. Drew, 33, of Lewiston, on July 29 on a warrant, on Larrabee Road.

Robert M. Renna, of Saco Street, on July 29 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Saco Street.

William J. Kimball Jr., 38, of Rochester Street, on July 29 on a warrant, on Conant Street.

William E. Colman, 35, of Larrabee Road, on July 29 on a charge of fugitive from justice, on Larrabee Road.

Ryan A. Egeland, 32, of Bridgton Road, on July 30 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Bridgton Road.

Adam S. Bickeford, 38, of Forest Street, on July 30 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Forest Street.

Patrick J. Mcdonough, 35, of Hollis, on July 30 on a charge of violating protective order, domestic violence assault, assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Kyle W. Bristol, 33, of Skowhegan, on July 30 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Shaun Philip Reece, 31, of Massachusetts, on Aug. 1 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Park Road.

Summonses

Valerie Mankus, 33, of Scarborough, on July 28 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Spring Street.

Tonya L. Stroud, 38, of Gorham, on July 28 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration, on Spring Street.

David E. Henrikson Jr., 22, of Scarborough, on July 28 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked – OUI, on Forest Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: