SACO – Democratic Rep. Donna Bailey has announced her candidacy for Maine Senate District 31 following the announcement Tuesday, Aug. 11, by Sen. Justin Chenette of his plan to withdraw from the race.

“I’m ready to build on my work in the House championing everyday Mainers to the State Senate,” said Bailey, 59, who is in her second term as a Saco state representative. “My entire life has centered around giving back and giving voice to those who need a fair shake. This role would be an extension of my commitment to service. I am honored and excited to be given this opportunity.”

Senate District 31 includes Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Hollis, Limington and part of Buxton – two relatively urban communities and three more rural ones, all with different needs.

“Representation involves listening, being accessible and community engagement,” said Bailey in an email, when asked about representing the diverse communities. “I intend to be accessible to constituents and local officials, as I have been in my House seat. I hope to build community connections and relationships in all the communities in the Senate District. Luckily, with today’s technology, being accessible is easier, whether it be telephone, email, or other social media. Once we are able to safely, I will also attend community events, and have a regular presence in all towns in the district. I will continue to touch base with local officials and leaders on a regular basis, and whenever pending legislation may have a particular interest to our communities.”

Bailey serves as House Chair of the Judiciary Committee in the Legislature.

She has earned the endorsement of Chenette, House District 15 Rep. Maggie O’Neil of Saco and House District 13 Rep. Lori Gramlich of Old Orchard Beach to be the replacement candidate. The York County Democratic Committee was scheduled to meet online at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Committee members from District 31 were to caucus following the meeting to nominate their choice of a candidate for the fall campaign.

“Donna has been an incredible partner with me both at the state house and volunteering with me in the community,” said Chenette. “She is someone who has led on issues around keeping our seniors in their homes, protecting our coast from erosion, and fighting for social justice. Donna will be an excellent senator for our area and has my full support.”

Bailey is an attorney specializing in real estate, family, and probate law and prior to her election to the Legislature, served a four-year term as York County Judge of Probate. She also previously served on the Saco Planning Board and the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals.

Chenette served two terms in the Maine House of Representatives and is winding down his second term as a state senator. He pointed to his campaign finance reform package as his most significant legislative achievement, said he plans to empower the next generation of voters through the launch of a civics education organization called the Maine Democracy Project. He plans to publish a full-length children’s book version of his state government coloring book The Great Whoopie Pie Debate, and will be working to help retain Democratic majorities in the Legislature.

Chenette plans to complete his term, which will end upon the inauguration of the new Legislature.

The Republican candidate for the open Senate 31 seat is William Gombar of Old Orchard Beach.

