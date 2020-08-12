The city of Portland broke my heart today.

In reading “Organizers winding down homeless encampment at Portland City Hall,” by Staff Writer Matt Byrne (Aug. 6), I was struck by the complexity of the issues on all sides and the lack of compassion and empathy displayed in City Manager Jon Jennings’ response on behalf of the city.

I realize homelessness is an incredibly complicated issue. It is layered with many causes and challenges. However, I find it hard to believe the city cannot find a way to offer more solutions to the number of people operating outside the current system of shelters.

To hear Jennings’ focus on proper permitting and city approvals, with no details about where people should go or indication as to what would happen if people did not leave, is disappointing, troubling and, for me, heartbreaking. This is our community. I see more compassion and innovative thinking happening every day by our private citizens during this pandemic than what the city has done in response to this situation.

I appreciate Mayor Kate Snyder noting that she wants to work on issues, and I can only hope she is earnest in her statement despite the obstacles.

Kristina Knight

Portland

