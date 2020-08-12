In this crazy year of 2020, one thing is very clear – we need a new U.S. senator.

We need a senator who understands the people of Maine, who has a long-term vision and who understands how to bring various factions together. We need a senator who is experienced in the ways of government but is not entrenched in favoritism. We need a lot of new people in the Senate, but the best one for Maine is undoubtedly Democrat Sara Gideon.

Sara’s track record is clear. By working across the aisle, she has achieved an impressive level of cooperation and results. She is acutely aware of what the residents of Maine need and deserve.

In this year of tough choices, this one is easy.

Pat Thatcher

South Portland

