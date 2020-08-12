No one was seriously injured when an eight-car pileup briefly shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Falmouth Wednesday afternoon when traffic slowed near a stopped state trooper.
Trooper John Darcy was stopped near mile marker 12 investigating a hit-and-run crash, speaking with a motorist whose vehicle was struck by another driver.
Traffic began to slow near Darcy’s patrol car. One driver stopped short, causing a chain reaction of rear-end crashes that involved eight vehicles, blocking both lanes of northbound traffic.
Falmouth rescue transported three people to Maine Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Five vehicles were towed from the scene, which was cleared in 45 minutes.
No one will be charged in the pileup, state police said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Midcoast respite care center to open new location after closing amid pandemic
-
Mainely Media
A Window on the Past
-
Nation & World
Trump administration wants to ease showerhead rules
-
Politics
Biden campaign adds staff in Maine
-
Local & State
Minor injuries reported in 8-car pileup that shuts down I-295 lanes