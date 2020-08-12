NEW GLOUCESTER — The Selectboard voted Aug. 3 to reinstate the assistant librarian’s position at 30 hours per week without benefits. The planning and library directors’ positions will remain cut back from 40 hours a week to 36 and will include benefits.

The two articles will go before voters next month.

Voters in July rejected the $87,860 budget appropriation for the library, and the $60,046 for the planning department. Those appropriations cut the directors’ hours to 36 with benefits. The assistant librarian’s position was slated to be cut from 40 hours per week to 20 hours without benefits.

The revised budget appropriations for the Planning Department and the New Gloucester Public Library are $60,046 and $96,026, respectively. The Selectboard unanimously approved the planning budget and passed the library budget 4-1, with Peter Bragdon voting against it.

Voting will take place on Sept. 15 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the New Gloucester Fire Station at 611 Lewiston Road.

