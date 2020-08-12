SACO – Elaine Horsfield Libby, 94, passed away peacefully at Seal Rock on August 10, 2020. She was born in Biddeford on July 31, 1926, the daughter of Henry and Emma (Green) Horsfield.Elaine married Kenneth Libby on January 27, 1951. They spent many wonderful years together. She worked as a teller for many years at York Country Savings Bank and then as a secretary for Judge Crowley, retiring from Smith and Elliott. She was enjoyed doing word search and crossword puzzles. She also liked to accompany her father to his Barber Shop Quartet engagements. She sang in the choir at church. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth on August 12, 2012, as well as her three brothers and six sisters.She is survived by her only daughter, Sharon Houlden and her husband Raymond of Kennebunk, her grandson, Kenneth Charles Houlden and his wife Franceska, and their sons, Conrad Charles Houlden and Benjamin Blake Houlden, as well as many nieces and nephews.Family and friends may call Friday, Aug. 14, from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m., at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Biddeford where she will be laid to rest with her husband Kenneth. Per State mandates, masks will be required as well as social distancing. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Beacon Hospice,40 Atlantic Place,Ste. 40,South Portland, ME 04106.

