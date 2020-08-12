FLORIDA – Ann, fondly known as Annie, passed away suddenly but peacefully with her daughter, Lin and husband Ben at her side. Ann was a kind soul whose biggest pride was her family and home. She made everyone who entered her home feel cared for and loved. She loved her cat family as well, and rescued many furry friends by inviting them into her home and caring for them through their life or finding them a loving home. Ann had a gentleness of spirit and a sense of humor that drew people in, making many well loved friends through the years. Her gracefulness along with the ability to listen closely led people to confide in her, feeling truly cared for. By the time of her passing, Ann had grown into a truly wise woman, cherished by many. She will be greatly missed by friends and family.

Ann was born in Chicago and was raised in neighboring Oaklawn in a home her father had built. She told of memories of chickens in the yard and her mom always sitting a visitor down at the kitchen table with a home baked cookie or slice of cake. Hospitality was an art to her and she was the epitomy of graciousness in her everyday life. After raising her family in Cape Elizabeth, then Ann Brightman, she moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida where she met her second husband, Ben. She will be sadly missed by her three daughters, Linda Ann Brightman, Susan Maria Sorenson and partner Scott, Cynthia Lynne Herrick and husband John, and by her beloved husband of 23 years, Benson Winton Burnette, her brother, Bill Oberg and sister, Lois, grandchildren, Chaya, Leia, Emma, Shanti, Gabrielle, Arvid, Jonathan, Gaia, Sarah, Eliza, Maya, Jason and Danny, great-grandchildren, Kameron, Elyse, Brady, Miles, Coralie, Seth, Sydney, Wyatt, and Robbie.

She was predeceased by her mother, Evelyn Vanderploeg Oberg and father, Carl Arvid Oberg and sister, Wilhelmina and brother, Harvey.

