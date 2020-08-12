Rose Marie (Veda) Wyman 1948 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Rose Marie (Veda) Wyman, 72, of Foreside Road, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday Aug. 1, 2020. She was born in Castle Hill on April 24, 1948, the daughter of Ernest Stephen and Mamie Catherine York Hughes. She attended Brunswick schools. Rose worked as an LPN at Amenity Manor in Topsham and The Freeport Nursing Home until an accident ended her career in the early ’80s. She retired as head of housekeeping from Fort Andross in Brunswick in 2010. On May 1, 1993, she married Jeffrey L. Wyman of Bath. He passed away on Dec. 22, 2017. Rose enjoyed reading, watching TV, spending time outdoors and being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Sandra L. Nappi; a nephew, Michael Nappi both of New York; and her best friend, Jackie Toth of Topsham. She is survived by her daughter, Katheryn “Kitty” Allisot and her husband Michael, her son, Stephen Smith and his wife Dena, stepsons, Jerod and Joel Wyman all of Topsham. Rose is also survived by grandchildren, Ashleigh Allisot and her partner Tim, Amber Allisot, Allison McCollum and her husband Hunter, Shane Billington and his fiancé Katie, Adam Smith and his fiancé Ruby, Riley Smith and step-grandchildren, Burton Packard and Liliana Wyman; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Rose, Noah Michael and Rayelynn Elise; her sister, Bonnie Bergeron and her husband Bill of Topsham, brother-in-law, Richard Nappi of New York; her uncle, Danny Hughes of Greenville, her aunt, Madeline Bentley of Las Vegas, Nev.; nephews, Buddy Lubee and his partner Nicole of Wiscasset, Barry Lubee and his partner Laurie of Bath, Kirt Nappi and his wife Darlene and Timothy Nappi and his wife Klaire both of New York; along with many great-nieces and nephews. At Rose’s request there will be no services. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

