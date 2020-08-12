FOOTBALL

NFL: It didn’t take long for “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles” to reveal its first major surprise of the season as Los Angeles Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn said he had coronavirus during the offseason.

Lynn’s admission came less than five minutes into Tuesday’s season premiere of the show on HBO and produced by NFL Films. He was answering questions about protocols put in place during a videoconference call with his players.

“I can’t promise you you’re not going to get infected. I got infected,” said Lynn, who has recovered from the virus.

Lynn’s experience set the tone for the hour-long show in which the theme was how the Chargers and Rams were taking steps to protect players. The episode also showed the testing procedure for players, which include nasal swab and blood antibody tests.

Players, coaches and some team staff members are tested daily for at least the first two weeks of training camps. It can be reduced to every other day after that depending on the rate of positive results. The league and NFL Players Association continue to discuss how long to continue daily tests.

• The Buffalo Bills signed Coach Sean McDermott to a multiyear contract extension.

A person with direct knowledge told the Associated Press the contract is a four-year extension that runs through the 2025 season. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not released that information. McDermott had two years remaining on his original deal.

• Eagles Coach Doug Pederson has returned to the team after missing less than two weeks because of the coronavirus.

Pederson said he stayed engaged with the team virtually and watched practices on video while quarantining at home.

“I obviously didn’t want to miss any time. I was able to still run the team from my home,” Pederson said Wednesday.

The 52-year-old Pederson enters his fifth season as Philadelphia’s head coach. He has led the Eagles to three straight playoff appearances and the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory following the 2017 season.

ROAD RACING

PARIS MARATHON: The Paris Marathon has been canceled because of the coronavirus after repeated attempts to find a new date, organizers said Wednesday.

The race was originally due to take place in April but was then moved to October. Organizers said they’d recently tried to rearrange the race for November but continuing travel restrictions made that unrealistic.

“Faced with the difficulty that many runners, especially those coming from abroad, had in making themselves available for the 14th / 15th November, it was decided that it would be better and simpler for those concerned if we organized the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris in 2021,” organizers said in a statement.

They will now focus on the 2021 edition of the race. Runners who were registered for this year’s race will be automatically signed up for next year.

TRACK AND FIELD

RUSSIA PAYS FINE: Russia paid $6.3 million to World Athletics on Wednesday to escape expulsion from track and field’s world governing body.

The federation, known as RusAF had a Saturday deadline to pay a $5 million fine and $1.3 million in costs to World Athletics. That followed the alleged use of forged medical documents to give an athlete an alibi for being unavailable for drug testing. RusAF was threatened with expulsion after it missed an initial July 1 deadline to pay.

“World Athletics can confirm it has today received the funds to settle RusAF’s two outstanding payments,” World Athletics said in a statement.

The Russian Sports Ministry put up the funds after RusAF said it couldn’t pay. The ministry said Wednesday that it gave RusAF “a one-time subsidy for developing the sport, including clearing the debt to World Athletics,” but didn’t specify how much it had transferred.

After the July 1 deadline was missed, World Athletics extended a freeze on allowing Russian athletes to compete as “authorized neutral athletes” in international events until the money is paid and RusAF presents a plan for future anti-doping reforms. The next deadline is to present a draft plan for review by Aug. 31.

RusAF is still serving a suspension imposed in 2015 by World Athletics over widespread doping.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: