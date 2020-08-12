Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 3-10.

Summonses

8/3 at 7:50 a.m. Samuel Carpenter, 26, of Stevenstown Road, Litchfield, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Main Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

8/3 at 4:56 p.m. Frank Rice, 28, of Sanborn Road, Monmouth, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Middlesex Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

8/3 at 11:12 p.m. Shawnee Cote, 28, of Brookwood Court, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Officer Robert Wright on Lewiston Road on a charge of attaching false registration plates.

8/4 at 10 p.m. Ashley Williams, 30, of Justamere Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Mason Street on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation and operating with expired license more than 90 days.

8/9 at 5:10 p.m. Alexis Sullivan, 43, of Perkins Street, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

8/4 at 9 p.m. Electrical hazard on Maple Street.

8/4 at 9:07 p.m. Utility problem on Summer Street.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Aug. 3-10.

