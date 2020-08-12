WINSLOW — The dean of Maine high school football coaches is calling it a career. Longtime Winslow High School head coach Mike Siviski is retiring after three and a half decades leading the Black Raiders.

“Sometimes it’s just time,” Siviski, 73, said. “It has for the most part been not work, but fun. It’s the right time. It seems like it went quick.”

Siviski said questions surrounding the upcoming season in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic were a factor in his decision.

“I’m not surprised he is retiring. He’s getting older now, and with the virus, it just might’ve been time,” said Dylan Hapworth, a standout player on Winslow’s 2014 state championship winning team. “He leaves his mark on Winslow and on the state. He just had so many winning seasons. He’s right up there as the best in Maine high school football for sure. He’s just done it for so long.”

A Winslow native and 1965 graduate of Winslow High School, Siviski was head coach of the Black Raiders for 35 seasons. He won more than 250 games at Winslow, with seven state championships, most recently back-to-back Class C titles in 2014 and 2015 . Under Siviski, Winslow won 11 regional championships.

“It’s hard to sum up in words what he means to Winslow football. I just know that we were unstoppable with him as our coach,” Hapworth said. “He would just drill it in us that if we could just perfect this one play, we’d be unstoppable. we were always in the right places and always knew the fundamentals. That’s what made him so good.”

Siviski was a water boy for the Black Raiders when he was a boy, and said he was proud to continue the strong football tradition of Winslow.

“Football is more than playing. They say football builds character. No, football reveals character,” Siviski said. “We’ve had very good character and very good tradition. It’s been my pleasure to coach in a town with such great tradition.”

Siviski gave a lot of credit for the Black Raiders success over the years to a coaching staff that saw little turnover over the years.

“We’ve had outstanding staffs at Winslow. Kudos to them. We’ve been able to retain coaches. We don’t have to coach the coaches,” Siviski said.

With Siviski’s retirement, the Winslow football team will have just its fourth head coach since 1958. Wally LaFountain coached the Black Raiders for 11 season, followed by the late Harold “Tank” Violette. When Violette retired from coaching after the 1984 season, Siviski took over.

Siviski met with returning players Wednesday afternoon to let them know his decision.

“I told the kids, ‘I’m just a Winslow kid like you,'” Siviski said. “(Football) means something to the kids in Winslow. We don’t have to push them. It’s ingrained.

“A lot of joys, some tears, but it has to end sometime. I think Winslow is in pretty damn good shape right now.”

