LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Thomas Bryant had 26 points and nine rebounds to help the Washington Wizards beat the Boston Celtics 96-90 on Thursday for their lone win in the restart.

Troy Brown Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Wizards, who had long been eliminated from the playoff race and had lost their first seven games in the bubble. The Wizards nearly ended up being the only winless team in the restart.

The Celtics, who already were locked into a playoff matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, rested their starters. Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis did not play for Boston.

Rookie Javonte Green had a season-high 23 points and Semi Ojeleye added 13 points and eight rebounds for Boston.

Both teams shot below 40% overall. The Wizards led 78-77 after three quarters, then outscored the Celtics 18-13 in the fourth. The Wizards held the Celtics to 22% shooting in the final 12 minutes.

