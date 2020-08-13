OLD ORCHARD BEACH — A free, fresh food distribution will take place at The Ballpark in Old Orchard Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, and the OOB Community Friendly Connection says volunteers are ready to help those without transportation receive a delivery.

People without transportation in OOB or Saco may call 207-934-0860 to arrange for a no-contact delivery to their home.

The food distribution is made possible through Pineland Farms, The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Episcopal Diocese of Maine and locally through the Old Orchard Beach Recreation Department and OOBCFC.

Organizers say there is no cost, no forms to fill out, and no income guidelines.

For those with transportation, it is a drive-thru event.

