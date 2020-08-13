Sen. Susan Collins’ work on the Paycheck Protection Program has been the difference, for nearly all of Maine’s hospitality industry, between survival and eradication.

Susan’s responsiveness and quick action to help our businesses created the Paycheck Protection Program bailout program that we all so desperately needed. When it was determined that certain points of the program were extremely difficult to comply with and manage through, Sen. Collins took the time to speak with me and other industry leaders to craft changes that worked for us all.

I want to thank Sen. Collins for her thoughtfulness and her genuine support for Maine’s small businesses. While other government officials went into lockdown, Susan went to work and came up with real solutions to help our businesses through these incredibly challenging times.

Now she’s at it again, drafting a much-needed second round to help the hardest-hit businesses make it through the coming months, as we continue to operate under COVID restrictions. That’s what leadership looks like, folks.

Thank you, Senator.

Richard Pfeffer

Portland

