Re: “King worried about Postal Service before election” (Aug. 7, Page B1):

Sen. Angus King is right to be concerned about the Trump administration’s intentional slowing down of mail delivery as we approach the November election.

I was curious about ballots that might have arrived too late to be counted in Maine’s July 14 primary, so I called the South Portland City Clerk’s Office.

Ballots had indeed arrived late, she told me, including one from a truly dedicated voter who sent his/hers via Priority Mail from Connecticut on July 10. Priority Mail from Connecticut to Maine is supposed to take two days. This ballot did not arrive until July 15 – five days after it had been mailed, and too late to be counted.

This was only the primary. Imagine the mess in November if something isn’t done now!

Amy MacDonald

Falmouth

