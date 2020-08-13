I’ve been disturbed about the erosion of our Postal Service as a tool for voter suppression and have mailed an appeal letter today to 11 of the wealthiest people in this country, asking them to help keep our Postal Service up and running:

“The United States Postal Service is in serious trouble. Mail all over the country is slowing down. This is not a result of incompetence or a poorly run government department, but a concerted and clear attempt to subvert voting-by-mail.

“In some parts of the country, particularly in Democratic strongholds and places where predominantly Black and brown voters cast their ballots, thousands of polling stations have been closed down in an attempt to suppress votes. During a pandemic, people should not have to choose between life-threateningly long lines vs. losing their right to vote.

“Voting by mail is the obvious solution. Every qualified adult in this country deserves this democratic right. Will you consider giving money to the post office to ensure the continuation of our democracy? This may be the most important election in the history of our country. I implore you to help keep our democracy safe and robust by giving to the United States Postal Service.”

Perhaps this letter will reach the people it’s intended to reach. Perhaps the letter will never be delivered. Perhaps if you vote by mail, your vote will be counted. Or perhaps not. Please contact your members of Congress.

Eleanor Lincoln Morse

Peaks Island

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: