Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has reaffirmed his decision that a petition drive backed by the Maine Republican Party to put a referendum question on ranked-choice voting on the Nov. 3 ballot failed to gain enough valid voter signatures.

Dunlap issued an “amended determination” late Wednesday that summarized his review of a ruling he made in July that the petition came up short of the 63,067 valid signatures needed to gain a spot on the statewide ballot. The review was ordered by a Cumberland County Superior Court judge, in response to a lawsuit that appealed his July decision.

During the review, Dunlap considered sworn affidavits and other documents submitted as part of the lawsuit. He accepted some of the voter signatures that had previously been rejected, but he also invalidated some signatures that had previously been accepted.

In all, Dunlap rejected 11,299 signatures, leaving the petition 1,775 signatures shy of the minimum number needed under Maine law, which is 10 percent of the number of voters that participated in the most recent election for governor.

Some of the signatures were rejected because they were not those of registered voters, and others were invalid because those who gathered the signatures failed to follow the requirements spelled out in state law for notarizing petitions and submitting them to municipal clerks, Dunlap said in the review document.

Opponents of ranked-choice voting, lead by the Maine Republican Party, were hoping to repeal a new law passed by the Legislature in 2019 that extends the ranked-choice system to presidential primaries and presidential elections in Maine.

The Cumberland County judge will now consider Dunlap’s new determination and issue a ruling on the appeal.

