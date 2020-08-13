The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that a referendum to stop a proposed hydroelectric power corridor through western Maine violates the state constitution.

In a ruling issued Thursday, the court said the referendum “fails to meet the constitutional requirements for inclusion on the ballot because it exceeds the scope of the people’s legislative powers conferred by … the Maine Constitution.”

The corridor’s developer, Central Maine Power Co. parent company Avangrid, characterized the ruling as a win for the entire state.

“The ruling by the Maine Supreme Court is a victory for the state of Maine and our future, both environmentally and economically,” said Thorn Dickinson, president and CEO of Avangrid-owned NECEC LLC, in a statement. “The Clean Energy Corridor makes Maine a leader in the efforts to address the climate crisis, removing millions of metric tons of carbon from our air annually.”

Dickinson said the project also will provide Mainers with hundreds of jobs, increased property tax revenues and lower energy prices.

“We now look forward to completing the permitting process and getting to work to deliver the benefits of this project to all Mainers,” he said.

This story will be updated.

