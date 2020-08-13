BIDDEFORD — Alison Garrison has been named Biddeford’s new finance director.

Garrison has more than 25 years of experience in the field, said City Manager James Bennett.

The City Council confirmed Bennett’s nomination of Garrison for the post at a recent City Council meeting.

“I am confident that Alison will be an asset to our leadership team,” Bennett said. “I believe that her passion for creative problem solving, her knowledge of finance, and her leadership style make her a great fit for this position.”

Garrison most recently managed operations and development of a solar portfolio at Greenbacker Capital. She previously served as executive vice president of Maine Street Living for a 13-year tenure, managing finance and operations processes. She also served as vice president of Finance and Administration at Jøtul North America.

“I am impressed by Alison’s experience and the variety of projects that she has brought to success through her work in the private sector,” said Mayor Alan Casavant in a statement. “I look forward to seeing how her perspective and enthusiasm contribute to Biddeford’s growth.”

Garrison’s recommendation for nomination was made by a committee that included a mix of city staff members and elected officials. Garrison will assume her role as finance director on August 31.

“I thank the council for their confirmation and look forward to working for the City of Biddeford during these exciting times of change and growth,” Garrison said.

Her annual salary is set at $105,000.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: