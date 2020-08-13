Coyote Island is the latest project from Mike O’Hehir, formerly of the band Old Soul. Born in Reading, England, O’Hehir came to Maine as a child and now lives in a Biddeford farmhouse.

Earlier this year, O’Hehir released the debut Coyote Island song, “Here Before,” and it’s been streamed more than 55,000 times on Spotify. Last week, he followed it up with the tune “Golden Rule,” which has a strong, fresh vibe with enough bounce to keep toes tapping and a mid-song rant aimed at Donald Trump. But the real hook of the song is the huge refrain that puts a positive stamp on it.

Here’s “Golden Rule:”

